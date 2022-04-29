Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Desmond Bane (centre) joined the Memphis Grizzlies in 2020

The Memphis Grizzlies fought back to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves and win their play-off series.

The Grizzlies overturned a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to win 114-106 and take the best-of-seven series 4-2.

Dillon Brooks and Desmond Bane scored 23 points each, with Jaren Jackson Jr adding 18 points and 14 rebounds.

The second-seeded Grizzlies will face the third-seeded Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semi-finals, which begin on Sunday.

It is the first time in seven years that the Grizzlies have advanced beyond the play-offs.

"We stick together, stay on the same page, and I think it really showed on the big stage this series," Bane said.

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia 76ers suffered a huge injury blow as Joel Embiid was sidelined indefinitely.

Embiid, one of the leading candidates for the Most Valuable Player, suffered a right orbital bone fracture and a mild concussion during Friday's win over the Toronto Raptors.

The centre will miss at least the first game of the Eastern Conference semi-final series against the Miami Heat.

Embiid previously missed three weeks of the season in 2018 with a similar injury.