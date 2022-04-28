NBA: Joel Embiid stars as Philadelphia 76ers win play-off series against Toronto Raptors
Joel Embiid scored 33 points and made 10 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Toronto Raptors to win their play-off series 4-2.
James Harden scored 22 points and had 15 assists as the 76ers came through 132-97 at the Scotiabank Arena to wrap up the best-of-seven series.
They will face the top-seeded Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semi-finals, which begin on Monday.
"We weren't going back to Philly for game seven," Harden said.
The 76ers won the first three games of the play-off series before losing the next two.
The Phoenix Suns wrapped up their play-off series against the New Orleans Pelicans with a 115-109 victory.
Chris Paul scored 33 points and became the first player in play-off history to go 14-of-14 on shots as the Suns secured a 4-2 win.
Devin Booker scored 13 points, including five in the final two minutes, on his return from a hamstring injury for the Suns.
"I was just making sure my body was ready," Booker said. "I was confident in it, I tested it and I knew the adrenaline was going to kick in."
The Suns will face the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference semi-finals after the Mavericks' victory over the Utah Jazz.
Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson each scored 24 points as the Mavericks triumphed 98-96 to win the series 4-2.