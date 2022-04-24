Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Brandon Ingram has played for the New Orleans Pelicans since 2019

Brandon Ingram scored 30 points and Jonas Valanciunas hit 26 points and 15 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans levelled their play-off series against the Phoenix Suns with a 118-103 win.

Valanciunas finished with a career-high play-off points tally. CJ McCollum added 18 points and nine rebounds.

The teams are tied 2-2 needing four games to win their first-round series.

Elsewhere, the Denver Nuggets defeated the Golden State Warriors 126-121 to keep their play-off hopes alive.

The Warriors now lead 3-1 after winning the first three games, and if the Nuggets go on to overturn the 3-0 deficit they will become the first NBA team to do so.

When asked whether his team can make NBA history Nikola Jokic, who scored 37 points in the game, said: "We've really got our second wind, so why not?"

Champions the Milwaukee Bucks went 3-1 up in their series against the Chicago Bulls with a 119-95 win. The Bucks brought on Grayson Allen who scored 27 points in 28 minutes to give his side the opportunity to close out the series on Wednesday.

The Miami Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks 110-86 to take a 3-1 lead as Jimmy Butler claimed 36 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals.