Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Brandon Ingram (left) joined the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019

The New Orleans Pelicans beat the top-seeded Phoenix Suns 125-114 to level their NBA play-off series at 1-1.

Brandon Ingram registered 37 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists as the Pelicans overpowered last year's runners-up in Arizona.

Phoenix also lost Devin Booker, who scored 31 points, midway through the third quarter with a hamstring injury.

The third game of the best-of-seven Western Conference series takes place on Friday in New Orleans.

Booker scored 16 points in the first quarter for the Suns, but left the court after jumping to contest a shot.

He returned at the start of the fourth quarter, but did not resume playing.

The 25-year-old Booker missed seven games earlier this season with a left hamstring problem and will be assessed further.

Suns coach Monty Williams said: "If we have to play without Book, next man up. We've done that all year long."

Elsewhere in Tuesday's play-offs, the Miami Heat took a 2-0 lead over the Atlanta Hawks with a 115-105 win.

Jimmy Butler scored 45 points - a career play-off high - to help the Heat to victory.

"I just always want to play basketball the right way and do whatever it takes to help this team win," Butler said.

The Memphis Grizzlies registered a dominant 124-96 over the Minnesota Timberwolves to level the series 1-1.

Ja Morant had 23 points and 10 assists, while Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr scored 16 points each, for the Grizzlies. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 20 points.