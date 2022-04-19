Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Kyrie Irving spent two season at the Celtics from 2017-2019

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 (£38,000) by the NBA for "making obscene gestures on court and directing profane language to the stands" in their opening play-off game.

The incidents occurred during the Nets' 115-114 defeat at the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

The Boston crowd constantly booed Irving, 30, and he responded by swearing and raising his middle finger.

Irving spent two years in Boston before an acrimonious departure in 2019.

Irving, who scored 39 points at TD Garden, defended his actions after the game, saying: "It's nothing new when I come into this building [in terms of] what it's going to be like - but it's the same energy they have for me, I'm going to have the same energy for them.

"It's not about the fans - the fans aren't playing."

The Nets will hope to even their best-of-seven series when they play game two in Boston on Wednesday.