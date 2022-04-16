Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Stephen Curry has averaged 25.5 points per game this season

Stephen Curry returned from injury to help the Golden State Warriors to an easy 123-107 victory over the Denver Nuggets in their opening game of the NBA play-offs.

Curry had missed the past 12 games with a sprained ankle ligament but added 16 points in 22 minutes off the bench.

Jordan Poole, who started ahead of Curry, led the Warriors with 30 points as he impressed on his play-off debut.

"He's demonstrated he's ready for pretty much any moment," said Curry.

Warriors team-mate Klay Thompson added: "He's just incredible. What a star in the making."

Poole's total tied him with Hall of Famer Mitch Richmond for the second-highest scoring play-off debut in Warriors' history, with Wilt Chamberlain holding the record of 35, set in 1960.

Nikola Jokic registered 25 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Nuggets.

Game two of the best-of-seven first round series is on Monday.

Elsewhere in the Western Conference post-season, the Utah Jazz took advantage of Luka Doncic's absence to defeat the Dallas Mavericks 99-93.

Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points while Bojan Bogdanovic added 26 as the Jazz took an early series lead back to Salt Lake City.

Doncic was ruled out of the game with a calf strain, and it is as yet unknown if he will be fit to return for Monday's game two.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, who qualified through the play-ins, stunned the Memphis Grizzlies 130-117 in their series opener, while in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers recorded their first win over the Toronto Raptors this season with a 131-111 play-off opening victory.