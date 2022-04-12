Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Kyrie Irving joined the Brooklyn Nets in 2019

Kyrie Irving led the Brooklyn Nets to a 115-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in an Eastern Conference play-in game.

Irving scored 34 points and made his first 12 shots as the Nets secured the seventh-seed spot in the play-offs.

They will now face the Boston Celtics in the first round of the play-offs.

The Nets held a "moment of reflection" before the game and donated $50,000 to the victims of Tuesday's subway shooting in Brooklyn.

The donation is a joint gift with the New York Liberty Foundation.

More than 20 people were injured in the shooting at Brooklyn's 36th Street station.

"It's devastating," Kevin Durant said of the shootings before the victory over the Cavaliers.

"To hear the sirens out front of the practice facility and see so much commotion going on outside, you hope and pray for the best for everybody involved."

Nets coach Steve Nash said it was clear the community had been affected "in a tragic, unfortunate and senseless way".

"We saw a side of life today that is ugly, disappointing and can, I think, at times be worrisome for people in the community," Nash said.

"But it is more important now for our community to look at how to support each other and continue to live with conviction and find ways that we can overcome."

Teams from seventh to 10th in the Eastern Conference and Western Conference progress to the NBA play-ins.

Two teams from each division can then secure a place in the end-of-season play-offs via the play-ins route.

The Minnesota Timberwolves secured their play-off spot with a 109-104 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Anthony Edwards scored 30 points and D'Angelo Russell 29 points as the Timberwolves won the Western Conference encounter.

It is just the second time in the past 18 seasons that the Timberwolves have reached the play-offs.