The 2020-21 BBL MVP Geno Crandall scored 25 points as Leicester Riders won 77-60 at Plymouth City Patriots to win the BBL Championship with four games to spare.

Victory for the Riders, coupled with a 78-74 defeat for nearest rivals London Lions against Bristol Flyers, secured the title with four games to spare.

It completes the double, with Leicester having also won the BBL Cup in January.

"No matter how many titles you get, it's always a great feeling," said head coach Rob Paternostro.

"The league title is special though. You can't get lucky. It's about playing with the full league season and coming out on top, so it's a different feeling when you win the league. It definitely means more to me."

Paternostro has been in charge since 2008, lifting 16 titles, while the Riders have now been BBL champions in five of the past seven seasons.

This campaign, they have lost just two of their 23 league games.

Needing one more win and a London defeat to wrap things up, last season's Most Valuable Player Geno Crandall scored 25 points to set them on their way to a commanding victory at the Patriots.

The Riders next face Manchester Giants at home at the Morningside Arena on Friday.