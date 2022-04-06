Close menu

2022 Commonwealth Games: Scotland's male and female basketballers secure final spots

By Jack HerrallBBC Sport Scotland

Scotland's teams will be among the first 3x3 basketballers to compete at a Commonwealth Games in July

Scotland booked the final Commonwealth Games 3x3 basketball spots by winning the round-robin men's and women's Home Nations Qualifier.

The men's team defeated Northern Ireland 21-5 in their final, having already seen off Wales in Largs.

The women, too, beat Northern Ireland before comprehensively defeating Wales 22-4 to seal a place at Birmingham.

The Scots will join England - already qualified as host nation - at Birmingham for the sport's Games debut.

The tournament begins at Smithfield on 29 July.

