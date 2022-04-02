Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Thompson scored eight three-pointers against the Utah Jazz

The Golden State Warriors overturned a 21-point deficit to beat the Utah Jazz 111-107 and seal an NBA play-off spot.

Klay Thompson scored 36 points for the Warriors, with 12 coming in an 18-0 run in the fourth quarter.

Kevin Durant's career-high 55 points were not enough to stop the Brooklyn Nets losing 122-115 to the Atlanta Hawks.

Trae Young scored 36 points for the Hawks, including nine in the final minute.

"We didn't play a great game and not enough guys played well," said Nets coach Steve Nash. "I can't sugarcoat it."

Victory put the Hawks eighth and the Nets 10th in the Eastern Conference, with both teams assured of at least a play-in place.

Teams from seventh to 10th in the Eastern Conference and Western Conference progress to the play-ins.

Two teams from each division can then secure a place in the end-of-season play-offs.

The Miami Heat, who lead the Eastern Conference, earned a 127-109 win over the sixth-placed Chicago Bulls.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, in seventh, beat the New York Knicks, who could not qualify, 119-101, while the fourth-placed Philadelphia 76ers saw off the Charlotte Hornets, who are ninth, 144-114.