James scored 21 points in the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans - his highest for a single quarter this season

LeBron James and Anthony Davis returned from injury for the Los Angeles Lakers but could not stop their team losing 114-111 to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The defeat put the Lakers 11th in the Western Conference, which is one place below the play-in tournament spots.

Two teams from both conferences can progress via the play-in places to make it to the end of season play-offs.

James scored 38 points for the Lakers, who lost for a fifth consecutive game.

Davis produced 23 points but the New Orleans Pelicans edged out the win to move to ninth in the Western Conference.

Elsewhere, the Phoenix Suns, who have already secured top place in the Western Conference, suffered a 122-114 defeat by the Memphis Grizzlies, who are in second place.

The Los Angeles Clippers thrashed the Milwaukee Bucks 153-119, with Robert Covington scoring a career-high 43 points for the victors.

Covington hit 11 three-pointers as he helped the Clippers to a franchise-record total during the regular season.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry is set to miss the rest of the regular season for the Golden State Warriors as he recovers from a foot injury that has seen him sit out of his side's last seven games.

"He will gradually begin individual on-court activities next week, and his eventual return to practice will be based on his continued progress," said the Warriors. external-link

"Our next update on his status will be provided on 11 April."

The Warriors play their final game of the regular season on 10 April against the New Orleans Pelicans.