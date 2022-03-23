Last updated on .From the section Basketball

The Phoenix Suns are the defending Western Conference champions

Deandre Ayton scored a career-high 35 points as the Phoenix Suns fought back to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-116 for their sixth straight win.

Ayton also made 14 rebounds, while Devin Booker scored 11 of his 28 points in the final four minutes 36 seconds of the match in Minneapolis.

The Suns trailed by 15 points in the third quarter, but rallied for their 18th victory from 22 games.

Anthony Edwards top-scored for the Timberwolves with 19 points.

Victory at the Denver Nuggets on Thursday will confirm the Suns as Western Conference top seeds for the play-offs.

Joel Embiid scored 30 points and made 11 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 126-121.

James Harden contributed 24 points as visiting Philadelphia overcame a Lakers side who lost LeBron James before the game because of a sore knee.

Dejounte Murray scored 28 points and made seven assists and six rebounds to help the San AntonioSpurs ease to a 133-96 victory at the Portland Trail Blazers.

Desmond Bane and De'Anthony Melton scored 23 points apiece as the Memphis Grizzlies overcame the Brooklyn Nets 132-120, while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 26 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 125-97 win over the Utah Jazz.