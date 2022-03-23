Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Brittney Griner is a seven-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medallist

WNBA star Brittney Griner is said to be in "good condition" after being detained in Russia on drug charges.

The American, an Olympic gold medallist who plays for Phoenix Mercury, was reportedly taken into custody at a Moscow airport in February after cannabis oil was found in her luggage.

She could face a sentence of up to 10 years in a Russian prison if convicted.

An official from the US embassy in Moscow was allowed to visit the 31-year-old for the first time on Tuesday.

"We were able to check on her condition, we will continue to work very closely with her legal team, with her broader network, to see to it that she is treated fairly," US State Department spokesman Ned Price told CNN.

"Our official found Brittney Griner to be in good condition and we will continue to do everything we can to see to that it she is treated fairly throughout this ordeal."

Russian news agency TASS has reported that a Moscow court ruled last week that Griner could be held until at least 19 May.

Centre Griner has played in Russia during the WNBA off-season since 2015.