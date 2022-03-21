Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Lebron James started hi NBA career with Cleveland in 2003

LeBron James top scored with 38 points for the Los Angeles Lakers on the way to a triple-double in their 131-120 victory against his former side the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, who left the Cavs for the Lakers in 2018, also provided 12 assists and pulled down 11 rebounds against the side he led to the 2016 championship.

Victory was just the Lakers' second in six games.

"We needed that one," James said.

"To be able to play how we played, I was able to contribute a little bit and we get a Dub [win], finished the trip off, that's all that mattered to me."

James' decisive 38-point contribution in Cleveland, where he spent 11 years of his NBA career over two spells, came just a day after he become the league's second all-time leading scorer.

The 37-year-old played down the notion that victory felt more meaningful against his hometown side.

"Just wanted to get a win," James said. "That's all that mattered to me."

Russell Westbrook added 20 points and 11 assists and DJ Augustin came off the bench to score 20 points for the Lakers, who are ninth in the Western Conference.

Darius Garland scored with 29 points and came up with a game-high 17 assists for the Cavs, who are sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Elsewhere, Kevin Durant scored 15 of his 37 points in the third quarter as the Brooklyn Nets beat the Utah Jazz 114-106 for their sixth victory in seven games.

Jayson Tatum scored 36 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 132-123 road win over Oklahoma City, while DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points against his former side to help the Chicago Bulls to a 113-99 win against the Toronto Raptors.

Zach LaVine also hit 26 points for the Bulls as Toronto's six-game winning streak was brought to an end.