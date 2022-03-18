Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Russell Westbrook scored his 10th triple double of the season in the match against the Toronto Raptors

Russell Westbrook and LeBron James starred as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Toronto Raptors 128-123.

Westbrook registered 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Lakers, including the three-pointer that forced overtime at the Scotiabank Arena.

James led the scoring with 36 points before Avery Bradley secured the winning shot with 32.5 seconds left.

The Lakers had lost their previous 11 matches on the road and were on a three-match losing streak.

Los Angeles had led 33-30 after one quarter before the Raptors fought back, with the hosts having the lead in the final 0.9secs of the game.

However, Westbrook held his nerve to send the match into overtime, before Bradley secured a welcome victory for the visitors.

Elsewhere, the Cleveland Cavaliers hit back to beat the Denver Nuggets 119-116.

Lauri Markkanen scored a season-high 31 points for Cleveland, including the decisive three-pointer that gave them victory.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored a combined 62 points as the Boston Celtics beat the Sacramento Kings 126-97.

The New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 124-91 and the Miami Heat came past the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-108.