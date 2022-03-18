Betty Codona: British basketball pioneer dies at 83

Betty Codona
Betty Codona was involved in British basketball for over 60 years

British basketball legend Betty Codona has died at the age of 83.

In 1961 she founded the UK's first women's basketball club and was awarded an OBE for services to sport in 1998.

She was named BBC Yorkshire's Unsung Hero in 2021 after helping steer her club Sheffield Hatters through the difficulties of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Everyone here within the Hatters are deeply saddened but we stand united to carry on Betty's values and beliefs," the club said in a statement.external-link

