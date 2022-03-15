Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Kyrie Irving's (right) previous points-best was 57 against the San Antonio Spurs in 2015

Kyrie Irving scored a career-best 60 points as the Brooklyn Nets thrashed the Orlando Magic 150-108.

Irving scored 41 points in the first 23 minutes as the Nets established an 86-56 lead at half-time - a franchise record for points in a half.

Kevin Durant scored 19 points and made seven assists to help the Nets to their fourth win in a row.

"I'm just glad it wasn't an empty 50-plus game," Irving said after setting a Nets record for points in a game.

Irving made 20 of 31 shots from the field and went eight for 12 from beyond the arc.

His previous career-high was the 57 points he scored against San Antonio Spurs in 2015.

"I felt like he had my career highlight reel in the first 12 minutes of the game," Nets coach Steve Nash said.

"It's special to watch him every night but it's special to watch him on nights like this, where he's in total command.

"He gets wherever he wants and is able to finish amongst the trees. It's just a pleasure to see it up close and to be a part of it."

Elsewhere, the Memphis Grizzlies registered their fourth consecutive win with a 135-102 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Tyler Herro came off the bench and scored 29 points as the Miami Heat beat the Detroit Pistons 105-98, while the Phoenix Suns beat hosts the New Orleans Pelicans 131-115.