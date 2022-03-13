Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Kevin Durant (right) with Kyrie Irving (left), who only returned to the Brooklyn Nets setup in December due to his stance on the Covid-19 vaccination

Kevin Durant has questioned New York's Covid-19 rules which allowed unvaccinated Brooklyn Nets team-mate Kyrie Irving to watch his side's 110-107 victory over the New York Knicks but not play in the game.

Durant said the situation was "ridiculous" after scoring a season-high 53 points with Irving courtside at the Barclays Center.

Fans no longer need to show proof of vaccinations to attend indoor venues, but businesses still require workers to be vaccinated.

Irving has refused to be vaccinated and had been kept out of the Nets setup until December, when they let him return to action.

He has not been able play in home games because rules in New York require players to be vaccinated and has missed away games in states with similar rules.

Sunday's match was the first home game he has attended this season.

"It's ridiculous. I don't understand it at all," said Durant, who called on New York City Mayor Eric Adams to "figure out" a solution.

He added: "Like, there's unvaxxed people in this building already. We got a guy who can come into the building - I guess, are they fearing for our safety?

"Pretty much everybody in the world is confused at this point."

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted that Irving being able to attend the match but not play made "absolutely zero sense".