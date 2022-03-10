Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Devin Booker helped the Phoenix Suns extend their lead at the top of the Western Conference to 8.5 games from the Memphis Grizzlies

The Phoenix Suns became the first side to reach the NBA play-offs with a 111-90 win over the Miami Heat.

Devin Booker had 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Western Conference leaders, who lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in last year's NBA Finals.

"The play-offs are upon us," Booker said. "We're looking forward to it. We don't want to fall short again."

Duncan Robinson replied with 22 points for Eastern Conference leaders Miami.

The Los Angeles Lakers have now lost six of their past seven games after slipping to a 139-130 overtime defeat against the Houston Rockets.

Jalen Green scored a season-high 32 points for the Rockets including 13 consecutive points between the fourth quarter and overtime as the Lakers began to fade.

Lebron James, back in the Lakers side after a one-game absence with a knee injury, scored 23 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists.

Elsewhere, Malik Beasley scored 33 points with a franchise-record 11 three-pointers, as Minnesota Timberwolves beat Oklahoma City Thunder 132-102 for a sixth straight win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks to a 124-115 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, while the Denver Nuggets beat the Sacramento Kings 106-100 and the Orlando Magic beat the New Orleans Pelicans 108-102.

Fred VanVleet scored 26 points on his return after a five-game absence because of injury as the Toronto Raptors eased to a 119-104 victory againstthe San Antonio Spurs, while the Los Angeles Clippers recovered from 10 points down to beat the Washington Wizards 115-109 and the Utah Jazz secured a dominant 123-85 win against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-101 for their fourth successive victory.

The New York Knicks led from start to finish in their 107-77 win against the Dallas Mavericks, while the Chicago Bulls ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Detroit Pistons 114-108.