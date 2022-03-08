Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Irving is unable to play home games for the Nets under New York local laws barring the unvaccinated from indoor venues

Kyrie Irving racked up a season-high 50 points as his Brooklyn Nets side ended a four-game losing run with a 132-121 win away to the Charlotte Hornets.

The 29-year-old, whose gametime has been limited by his decision not to take a Covid vaccine, landed nine of his 12 three-point attempts.

Elsewhere Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 39 points as the Milwaukee Bucks won 142-115 at the Oklahoma City Thunder.

A fifth successive win makes the Bucks the Eastern Conference's in-form team.

Antetokounmpo was supported by Khris Middleton, who added 25 points and nine assists for the 2021 champions.

Actor Will Ferrell appeared on court during the Golden State Warriors' warm-up for their 112-97 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The star was dressed as Jackie Moon, his character from the 2008 film Semi-Pro. The film is a favourite of Warriors star Klay Thompson, who watched it regularly during lengthy injury lay-offs.

"He came into the locker room and made the guys laugh," said Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Klay Thompson (right) is a big fan of the film Semi Pro and Will Ferrell's character Jackie Moon in particular

"Everybody loved seeing him and hearing from him. He's hilarious. It was just something different."

Elsewhere Deandre Ayton posted 21 points and 19 rebounds as the Phoenix Suns edged out the Orlando Magic 102-99, while the Memphis Grizzlies dominated the New Orleans Pelicans 132-111.

Ja Morant scored 24 points for the Grizzlies with team-mates Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr collecting 22 points each.