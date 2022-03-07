Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Gregg Popovich has been head coach of the San Antoino Spurs since 1996

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their fifth defeat in five matches as they lost 117-110 to the San Antonio Spurs.

Victory was Spurs coach Gregg Popovich's 1,335th in the regular season, tying Don Nelson's NBA record.

Dejounte Murray scored 26 points and made 10 rebounds and eight assists as the Spurs ended a four-game losing run.

The Lakers were without LeBron James, who has a sore left knee after his 56-point return in Saturday's win over Golden State Warriors.

Nikola Jokic recorded his second triple-double in two nights as the Denver Nuggets beat the Golden State Warriors 131-124.

Jokic scored 32 points, with 15 rebounds and 13 assists, to help the Nuggets to a ninth win in 10 games.

Joel Embiid's 43 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots helped the Philadelphia 76ers to a 121-106 win as Chicago Bulls slipped to a fifth loss in a row.

Seven of Cade Cunningham's 28 points came in overtime as the Detroit Pistons claimed a third successive win for the first time in three years with a 113-110 victory against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Portland Trail Blazers 124-81 as Malik Beasley scored 19 points hours after being fined $35,000 (£27,000) by the NBA for making unnecessary and inappropriate contact with Portland's Drew Eubanks in Saturday's game.

Victor Oladipo made his return from thigh surgery for the Miami Heat - his first game since April 2021 - in a 123-106 win over the Houston Rockets.

The New York Knicks came from behind to beat Sacramento Kings 131-115, while Dallas Mavericks saw off Utah Jazz 111-103, their fifth straight win.