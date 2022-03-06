Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Khris Middleton (right) is a three-time NBA All-Star and won the title with the Bucks last season

Khris Middleton scored a season-high 44 points as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns and extended their winning streak to four in a row.

Middleton registered eight rebounds and five assists as the defending NBA champions won 132-122.

Jrue Holiday also added 24 points and nine assists as the Bucks went 12-1 in the fourth quarter.

"We know what it takes, especially in moments like that, to win games," Holiday said.

The Bucks are third in the Eastern Conference, while the Suns are still top of the West.

Elsewhere, Jayson Tatum scored 54 points as the Boston Celtics left it late to beat the Brooklyn Nets 126-120.

Tatum scored 34 points in the second half alongside five rebounds and three assists as the Celtics claimed their 14th victory from their past 16 games.

It is the fourth time in his career that Tatum has scored 50 or more points.

"These are the kinds of moments that as a kid, you dreamed about and looked forward to," Tatum said.

The New York Knicks broke a seven-game losing streak with a 116-93 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, while the Utah Jazz beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-103.