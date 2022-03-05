Last updated on .From the section Basketball

LeBron James (left) has scored 50 or more points in 13 NBA matches

LeBron James scored a season-best 56 points to help the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 124-116 to end a four-game losing streak.

James scored 19 times from 31 field goal attempts in his highest points total since joining the Lakers in 2018.

Steph Curry scored 30 for the Warriors but could not stop the side losing a fourth consecutive match.

"Right now, I don't give a damn about the 56. I'm just happy we got the win," James said.

It was the 13th time James has passed 50 points in a match, with his total here made up of 44 points from field goals - six three-pointers and 13 two-pointers - plus 12 one-point free throws.

His career-best is 61, which came against the Charlotte Hornets in 2014 when he played for the Miami Heat.

The loss drops the Warriors into third place in the Western Conference for the first time this season.

Elsewhere, Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler scored 21 points each on their return from injury as the Miami Heat beat the Philadeliphia 76ers 99-82.

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Portland Trailblazers 135-121 while the Dallas Mavericks rallied late to overcome the Sacramento Kings 114-113.

Terry Rozier registered 31 points to help the Charlotte Hornets overcome the San Antonio Spurs 123-117 and the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Orlando Magic 124-96.