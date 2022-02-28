Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Morant had set the previous Grizzlies record with 46 points against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday

Ja Morant scored a franchise-high 52 points, breaking the record he set two days ago, to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Point guard Morant landed 22 of 30 field goal attempts, setting another Grizzlies record, in the 118-105 win.

The Grizzlies win stopped veteran Spurs coach Gregg Popovich tying Don Nelson's NBA record for regular-season coaching victories (1,335).

"He's a beautiful player," Popovich said about 22-year-old Morant.

"What else can you say about him? It's not just that he's athletic. Everybody says, 'He's athletic.' Somebody says, 'He's a freak of nature,' because he's so fast.

"But he makes decisions. He knows what is going on on the court.

"So, you combine that cerebral part of his game with his athleticism and you've got a special kid."

Morant produced two particularly special moments in an eye-catching individual display.

He landed an incredible dunk over the Spurs' seven-feet tall player Jakob Poeltl, followed by a fadeaway jump shot on the stroke of half-time after plucking a length-of-the-court pass from Steven Adams out of the air.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his fifth consecutive double-double as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the visiting Charlotte Hornets to end a two-game losing streak.

The two-time MVP returned 26 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and four blocks, while landing all 14 of his efforts from the free-throw line.

Elsewhere, rookie Scottie Barnes tied a career high of 28 points as the Toronto Raptors won 133-97 against the Brooklyn Nets in New York.