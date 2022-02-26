Last updated on .From the section Basketball

James Harden scored 27 points on his Philadelphia 76ers debut in a 133-102 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

A hamstring injury had delayed the three-time NBA scoring champion's debut following his move from the Brooklyn Nets earlier this month.

Harden 32, added 12 assists and eight rebounds, while 76ers team-mate Joel Embiid scored 34 points.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Clippers earned a narrow 105-102 win over their local rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Marcus Morris scored with 39.4 seconds remaining to put the Clippers 103-102 ahead, before Russell Westbrook missed for the Lakers, who have now won only three of their last 10 games.

Reggie Jackson then gave the Clippers a three-point lead with two free throws with 2.2 seconds left, before the Lakers' LeBron James missed a chance to tie the game with a three-pointer as he finished with 21 points.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans ended the Phoenix Suns' eight-game winning streak as CJ McCollum scored 32 points in a 117-102 win, and Tyler Herro managed a team-high 25 points for the Miami Heat in their 115-100 win over the the New York Knicks.

The Utah Jazz overcame the Dallas Mavericks 144-109 as Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and hit seven three-pointers.

Keldon Johnson hit 32 points for the San Antonio Spurs in their 157-153 win over the Washington Wizards in double overtime, while the Spurs' Jakob Poeltl had a career-high scoring game with 28 points, and team-mate Dejounte Murray produced his 12th triple-double.