Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Great Britain's men have qualified for five of the six EuroBasket tournaments since 2009

Great Britain's men have had their World Cup qualifier against Belarus on Friday 25 February postponed by European governing body Fiba.

They are waiting to hear if the return leg, due to be played in Newcastle the following Monday, will still go ahead.

GB had taken UK government advice not to travel to the area near Ukraine but had to wait for a formal postponement.

The game is likely to be added to GB's two scheduled qualifiers in June and July against Greece and Turkey.

Men's coach Marc Steutel has named an extended squad of 24.

Squad: Jamell Anderson (Manchester, age 31, caps 3), Kavell Bigby-Williams (Wroclawek, POL, 26, 8), Dan Clark (Manchester, 33, 110), Ashley Hamilton (Coruna, SPA, 33, 30), Myles Hesson (Saga, JPN, 31, 41), Kyle Johnson (Thorlakshofn, ISL, 33, 79), Sacha Killeya-Jones (Galil, ISR, 23, 6), Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye (Den Bosch, NED, 25, 10), Ben Mockford (Cheshire, 32, 46), Gareth Murray (Glasgow, 37, 61), Luke Nelson (Le Portel, FRA, 26, 26), Teddy Okereafor (Cheshire, 29, 50), Gabe Olaseni (Darussafaka, TUR, 30, 42), Tarik Phillip (San Pablo, SPA, 28, 12), Kareem Queeley (San Pablo, SPA, 20, 1), Jacob Round (Zamora, SPA, 21, 6), Ovie Soko (Shiga, JPN, 30, 11), Josh Steel (Manchester, 25, 4), Devon Van Oostrum, Huesca, SPA, 29, 39), Carl Wheatle (Pistoia, ITA, 23, 14), Patrick Whelan (Leicester, 25, 0), Jordan Williams (London, 26, 2), Deane Williams (Saint-Quentin, FRA, 26 0), Akwasi Yeboah (Saint-Chamond, FRA, 24, 4).

Fixtures (all times GMT)

Belarus v GB (Minsk, postponed, new date/venue TBA)

28 Feb: GB v Belarus (Newcastle, 19:00 GMT)

30 June: Greece v GB (TBA)

3 July: GB v Turkey (TBA)

P W L F A Pts +/- Belarus 2 1 1 151 147 3 +4 Turkey 2 1 1 154 151 3 +3 Greece 2 1 1 146 145 3 +1 Great Britain 2 1 1 145 153 3 -8