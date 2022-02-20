Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Stephen Curry made five three-pointers in 128 seconds

Stephen Curry scored 50 points and set an All-Star Game record as Team LeBron claimed a 163-160 win over Team Durant.

Curry, 33, finished with 16 three-pointers, setting a record for the most in an All-Star quarter (six), half (eight) and game (16) in the process.

The previous record in an All-Star game was nine, set by Paul George in 2016.

Curry, who was two points short of the scoring record set by Anthony Davis in 2017, won the Kobe Bryant Trophy as the All-Star Game's most valuable player.

The All-Star MVP Award was permanently renamed in honour of LA Lakers legend Bryant, an 18-time All-Star, after he and his daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in 2020.

LeBron James also played in his 18th All-Star Game to sit one short of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record.

The The Los Angeles Lakers star made the game-winning shot on Sunday after his team had been set a target winning score of 163 in Cleveland.

The NBA introduced a new fourth-quarter format in 2020 to honour five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant

That target was determined after Team Durant held a 139-138 lead heading into the final quarter and, for a third consecutive year, 24 points were added to the leading total to reflect Kobe Bryant's jersey number.

Curry surpassed Ray Allen at the top of the the all-time list for threes made and was honoured as a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team at half-time.

James made 24 points for his side and Giannis Antetokounmpo, of the Milwaukee Bucks, added 30 points and 12 rebounds.

Team Durant were led by the Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, who recorded 36 points and 10 rebounds, while Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns contributed 20 points.

Members of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team stood on stage during the All-Star Game

Michael Jordan, winner of six NBA titles and a five-time NBA MVP, was introduced as part of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team

Singers Mary J. Blige and Adele were among the famous faces present