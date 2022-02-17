Last updated on .From the section Basketball

LeBron James has scored 25 points or more in a career-best 23 straight games

LeBron James scored 15 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter as the Los Angeles Lakers won 106-101 against the visiting Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

The Lakers also had to cope with an injury to Anthony Davis, who rolled his ankle towards the end of the second quarter and did not return.

The Jazz led 79-71 heading into the fourth before James, 37, led the Lakers fightback in a dramatic end.

"What we saw LeBron do, it's just remarkable," coach Frank Vogel said.

"What he continues to do at this point of his career, to take over a game in the fourth quarter the way that he did with his energy, will and determination, it was really something special."

Elsewhere, Gregg Popovich, coach for the San Antonio Spurs, recorded the 1,333 win of his head-coaching career - moving him second in the all-time NBA list - when his team beat the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Only Don Nelson, who oversaw 1,335 wins during spells with the Milwaukee Bucks, the Golden State Warriors, the York Knicks and the Dallas Mavericks, remains ahead of 73-year-old Popovich.

Keldon Johnson scored 22 points to lead the Spurs to a 114-106 win at the Thunder.

The New York Knicks blew a 28-point lead to lose 111-106 against neighbours the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden.

It was the third time in 11 days the Knicks have relinquished a lead of 20 points or more.

Nets rookie Cam Thomas scored 16 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter.

"You get a big lead, you got to play tough with a lead," said Knicks veteran coach Tom Thibodeau.

"You have to understand how to play with a lead, so we haven't done that. We haven't done that well."

Stephen Curry scored 25 points for the Golden State Warriors but it was not enough to prevent a 117-116 defeat against the Denver Nuggets.

Curry finished a three-point play to give the Warriors a 116-114 lead with 5.9 seconds remaining.

The Nuggets won it in the final play when Nikola Jokic - who scored 35 points - set up Monte Morris for a game-winning three-pointer.

Devin Booker recorded 24 points and eight assists as the Phoenix Suns rallied for a 124-121 victory over the visiting Houston Rockets.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, there were also victories for the Atlanta Hawks, the Detroit Pistons, the Indiana Pacers, the Chicago Bulls, the Portland Trail Blazers and the Toronto Raptors.