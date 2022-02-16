Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Giannis Antetokounmpo signed the most lucrative contract in NBA history in 2021, with a five-year deal worth $228.2m (£170.1m).

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 50 points as defending NBA champions the Milwaukee Bucks ended their two-game losing run to beat the Indiana Pacers 128-119.

Giannis claimed 14 rebounds and made 17 of his 21 attempts, while Khris Middleton added 19 points.

It is the first time the Greek has scored 50 points since the Bucks won their first title in 50 years in July.

"It's a nice feeling to have 50, and you will always remember it," he said.

Jrue Holiday also added 14 points and eight assists, while Buddy Hield top scored for Indiana with 36 points.

Elsewhere, Jaylen Brown had 29 points and eight rebounds as the Boston Celtics cruised past the Philadelphia 76ers 135-87 to earn their ninth consecutive victory.

Brown was ably supported by Jayson Tatum, who added 28 points and 12 rebounds.

Devin Booker scored 26 points and Chris Paul contributed 17 points and 14 assists as the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 103-96.

Karl-Anthony Towns made 39 points and 15 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves recovered from a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 126-120 in overtime.

The Dallas Mavericks also bounced back from 13 points down to beat the Miami Heat 107-99, with Luka Doncic leading the way with 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Tyus Jones scored 27 points as the Memphis Grizzlies made it six wins in a row with a 121-109 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Trae Young scored 41 points, the fifth time he has surpassed 40 points this season, as the Atlanta Hawks edged out the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-116.