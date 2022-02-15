Last updated on .From the section Basketball

DeRozan leads the league with 431 fourth-quarter points.

DeMar DeRozan beat a Michael Jordan scoring record for the Chicago Bulls, scoring at least 35 points for the sixth game in a row.

The 32-year-old hit 40 points as the Bulls defeated the San Antonio Spurs 120-109 in Chicago to go past the mark set by Jordan in the 1996-97 campaign.

The forward has now scored 30 or more points in seven consecutive games.

The Bulls trailed by six entering the fourth quarter, but DeRozan scored 13 of his side's next 15 points.

They never trailed again, as DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic dominated down the stretch to help the Bulls to a fourth win in a row.

"Come the fourth quarter, my main priority is to win at any cost," said DeRozan.

"You have to understand the whole game. It is tough to go out there from the jump ball and just be aggressive and try to score.

"You got to dissect the game. I collect data throughout the game and come the fourth quarter I got it all figured out and the ball is going in the hoop."

Vucevic added 25 points and 16 rebounds, with Coby White scoring 24 points.

Elsewhere, Seth Curry scored 23 points on his debut as the Brooklyn Nets ended an 11-game losing streak with a 109-85 win over the Sacramento Kings.

The younger brother of Stephen Curry added seven rebounds and five assists while LaMarcus Aldridge returned from missing seven games with a sprained left ankle with 19 points and eight rebounds.