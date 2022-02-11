Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Glasgow Rocks plan to move their home ties away from the Emirates Arena

Glasgow Rocks have submitted a proposal for a new home venue in the suburb of Easterhouse.

The British Basketball League side currently play their home matches at the Emirates Arena.

The proposed new home "is an existing sports centre that would need to be modified to include event seating", Rocks said.

"We are looking to upgrade the facility and move in early next season should the bid be successful."

Owner Duncan Smillie added: "We need to find our own venue if we wish to survive and thrive as a competitive professional basketball franchise.

"This is singularly the most important issue for the Rocks going forward. Without it there will be no Glasgow Rocks.

"We have had approaches from other towns and cities in Scotland to relocate the franchise but our heart is in Glasgow and that is where we would prefer to remain. The opportunity at Easterhouse is a very exciting one indeed."