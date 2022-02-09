Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Antetokounmpo helped inflict a fifth defeat in seven games on LeBron James' Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points as the Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning run to four games by beating the Los Angeles Lakers 131-116.

Antetokounmpo was 17 for 20 in shooting and also had 14 rebounds and eight assists in a devastating performance.

Bobby Portis hit 23 points while Khris Middleton scored all 21 of his in the first half for the Bucks.

LeBron James managed 27 points and eight assists for the Lakers, who lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Elsewhere, Devin Booker scored a game-high 35 points as the Phoenix Suns beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-109.

Mikal Bridges chipped in with 23 points for the Suns, who won their third straight game to improve their season record to 44-10.

Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 34 points and 12 rebounds, making it his 21st consecutive game with at least 25 points.

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown each scored 22 points as the Boston Celtics handed the struggling Brooklyn Nets their ninth consecutive loss with a 126-91 rout.

The Nets' record since Kevin Durant suffered a knee injury in the middle of January stands at two wins and 10 defeats as they dropped to eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Elsewhere, the Atlanta Hawks regrouped after back-to-back defeats to beat the Indiana Pacers 133-112, while the Memphis Grizzlies eased past the Los Angeles Clippers with a 135-109 success.

The New Orleans Pelicans overcame the Houston Rockets 110-97, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Detroit Pistons 116-86 and Nikola Jokic was one of four Denver Nuggets players to hit 20 points in their 132-115 win over the New York Knicks.

The Minnesota Timberwolves secured a 134-114 away win at Sacramento Kings and Orlando Magic were also successful on the road, beating the Portland Trail Blazers 113-95.