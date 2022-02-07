Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Joel Embiid scored 40 points in the 76ers victory

Joel Embiid reached the 40-point mark for the seventh time this season as he helped the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls 119-108.

He made 10 rebounds and two blocked shots, while Tobias Harris added 23 points as the Sixers ended a two-game losing streak.

DeMar DeRozan starred for the Bulls with 45 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Elsewhere, the Denver Nuggets beat the Brooklyn Nets 124-104.

Denver won for the first time in three games thanks to Nikola Jokic's 27 points, while Will Barton added a further 21 on another frustrating night for Brooklyn, who have suffered eight successive defeats.

Kyrie Irving top-scored with 27 points for the visitors, who were missing Kevin Durant.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was once again the key man as the Milwaukee Bucks clinched a 137-113 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, taking 28 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Norman Powell matched Antetokounmpo's total on his Clippers debut, while Robert Covington added 13 after the pair were traded from the Portland Trail Blazers, but it was not enough to stop the Clippers losing for the third time in five matches.

The Houston Rockets were beaten 120-107 by the New Orleans Pelicans, while the Boston Celtics thumped the Orlando Magic 116-83.

The Dallas Mavericks came out on top 103-94 against the Atlanta Hawks, while the Minnesota Timberwolves won 118-105 against the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Indiana Pacers 98-85.