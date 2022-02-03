Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Trae Young helped Atlanta Hawks to an eighth win in nine games

Trae Young scored 43 points as the Atlanta Hawks ended the Phoenix Suns' 11-game winning run with a 124-111 win.

The 23-year-old made 16 of his 25 shots on the night to push his side to an eighth win in nine outings.

The Suns lead the Western Conference but the Golden State Warriors are just a win off the top after beating the Sacramento Kings 126-114.

Klay Thompson top scored for the Warriors in San Francisco with 23 points, including seven three pointers.

His haul helped the Warriors to an eighth win in a row and the 31-year-old moved 19th on the NBA's all-time three-point list, reaching 1,829 to surpass Kobe Bryant.

After his stellar display he said: "The 2011 draft, 10th pick the Kings don't select me, so people don't forget."

Davis rues 'tough' miss

Anthony Davis saw this shot roll around the rim of the basket as time ran out for Los Angeles Lakers

Elsewhere Anthony Davis saw a shot strike the rim with the final play of the night as the Los Angeles Lakers were beaten by the Los Angeles Clippers in a thrilling encounter.

Marcus Morris Sr scored 29 for the Clippers but Reggie Jackson - who scored 25 on the night - crucially put them ahead with four seconds on the clock.

Davis, who notched 30 points for the Lakers, powered into the paint but was left disconsolate when his effort missed, sparking Clippers celebration.

"The ball's touched every part of the rim," said Davis. "A tough play and a tough miss. The ball is in, it rolls out. Tough. This is definitely going to weigh on me. I'm glad we have an off day."

There was more late drama as the Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes was on target in the final second to force overtime against the Chicago Bulls.

The Raptors capitalised to push on to a 127-120 win - their fourth in a row - though the Bulls still sit top of the Eastern Conference.

Elsewhere the Miami Heat ended a three-game losing streak by beating the San Antonio Spurs 112-95 and the Minnesota Timberwolves earned a third win in a row, overcoming the Detroit Pistons in a 128-117 win.