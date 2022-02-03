Last updated on .From the section Basketball

The Lakers are ninth in the Western Conference, one place above the Trail Blazers

Anthony Davis scored 30 points and made 15 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers ended their three-game losing run with a 99-94 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Carmelo Anthony's 24 points helped inflict a third straight loss - and a fifth in six games - on Portland.

The Lakers were again without talisman LeBron James, who has a swollen knee.

Norman Powell scored 30 points and Anfernee Simons 19 for the Trail Blazers in LA.

They remain without star guard Damian Lillard after abdominal surgery, although they will play their next five games at home.

Spencer Dinwiddie produced a triple-double of 14 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to help the Washington Wizards beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-103.

Lu Dort scored 14 of his 30 points in overtime to give the Oklahoma City Thunder a 120-114 overtime win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Rookie Tre Mann scored a career-high 29 points as the Thunder won consecutive games for the first time since December.

The Brooklyn Nets' suffered a sixth straight defeat as they lost 112-101 to the Sacramento Kings.

Gary Harris scored 22 points and Wendell Carter Jr 19 for the Orlando Magic, who came from behind to beat the Indiana Pacers 119-118.

The Pacers, led by Caris LeVert's 26 points, led by 17 points in the third quarter before Harris scored 10 points in the fourth.

The Memphis Grizzlies saw off the New York Knicks 120-108 at Madison Square Garden.

Ja Morant starred for the Grizzlies with 23 points and nine assists, while Knicks top scorer Julius Randle was ejected for a second technical foul in the final minute after scoring 18 points and making 12 rebounds and nine assists.