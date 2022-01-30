Last updated on .From the section Basketball

The Phoenix Suns were beaten by the Milwaukee Bucks in last year's NBA Finals

The Phoenix Suns won their 10th consecutive game with a 115-110 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Devin Booker scored 28 points to lead the Suns back from 12 points down in the third quarter.

The Suns are top of the Western Conference with an NBA-best record of 40 wins and nine losses.

The Los Angeles Lakers lost again in the absence of the injured LeBron James as they were beaten 129-121 by the Atlanta Hawks.

Trae Young scored 36 points to help the Hawks secure their seventh straight win.

Malik Monk hit 33 points for the Lakers and Anthony Davis added 27 but they missed the influence of James, who has now been out for three consecutive games with a sore left knee.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic recorded 18 points, nine rebounds and 15 assists to lead the Denver Nuggets to a comfortable 136-100 win over last season's champions the Milwaukee Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 22 points in the first half for the Bucks, but only seven across the last two quarters as the Nuggets surged clear.

The Orlando Magic, who have the worst record in the league, stunned the Dallas Mavericks 110-108.

Franz Wagner scored the winning lay-up inside the final minute to deny the Mavericks, whose star guard Luka Donic recorded 34 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists - his 43rd career triple-double.

Elsewhere, the Chicago Bulls beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-116 and the Detroit Pistons won 115-105 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Utah Jazz 126-106, while the Los Angeles Clippers secured a 115-90 win over the Charlotte Hornets.