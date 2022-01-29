Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Thompson scored two late three-pointers to help the Warriors to a narrow victory over the Brooklyn Nets

Klay Thompson scored a three-pointer with 12.5 seconds remaining as the Golden State Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets 110-106 in San Francisco.

The victory made it five wins in a row for the Warriors.

Thompson and former MVP Stephen Curry combined for just seven points in the first half, but scored the last 17 in the win.

The Nets were led by seven-time All Star Kyrie Irving but were without stars Kevin Durant and James Harden.

The Brooklyn pair missed out through injury.

The unvaccinated Irving, who cannot play the Nets' home games because of New York's Covid vaccine mandate, scored 32 points as the Nets came back from a 19-point deficit in the third quarter to cut the lead to just one point.

The Toronto Raptors beat Eastern Conference leaders the Miami Heat 124-120 thanks to two Fred VanVleet three-pointers in the third period of overtime.

VanVleet sunk a three-pointer with just over two minutes to play to give the Raptors a five-point lead, as they held on for the win and ended Miami's three-game winning streak.

Gary Trent Jr scored 33 points for the Raptors, while Pascal Siakam added 21 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

Jimmy Butler's triple-double of 37 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists was not enough for the Heat.

The Philadelphia 76ers overturned a 17-point deficit to edge the Sacramento Kings 103-101. Joel Embiid, who has scored at least 25 points in his last 17 games, led the comeback with 36 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

Elsewhere, Jo Morant scored 34 points as the Memphis Grizzlies recorded their third straight win, beating the Washington Wizards 115-95, Jayson Tatum starred with 38 points in the Boston Celtics' 107-97 win over the New Orleans Pelicans and Luka Doncic scored 30 points and added 12 assists as the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Indiana Pacers 132-105.