Suns are top of the Western Conference

The Phoenix Suns made it nine wins in a row with a 134-124 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Devin Booker top-scored with 29 points for the Western Conference leaders, adding nine assists.

It comes after Booker set a franchise record with the 16th 40-point game of his career in the Suns' victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday.

Chris Paul also recorded an 18th career triple-double, scoring 21 points, adding 14 assists and 10 rebounds.

A depleted Los Angeles Lakers suffered a second successive defeat, losing 117-114 to the Charlotte Hornets.

Russell Westbrook scored 35 points but missed a game-clinching three-pointer for the Lakers, who were without stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his 16th 30-point double-double of the season in the Milwaukee Bucks' 123-108 win over the New York Knicks.

Antetokounmpo also picked up 13 rebounds and five assists to help the Bucks to their fourth win in five games.

Elsewhere, the Orlando Magic defeated the Detroit Pistons 119-103, with Terrence Ross coming off the bench to score 21 points. The Atlanta Hawks beat the Boston Celtics 108-92 to record their sixth consecutive win and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Utah Jazz 119-109.

The Denver Nuggets also recorded a fourth win in a row with victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Indiana Pacers edged the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-110, the Miami Heat beat the Los Angeles Clippers, Anfernee Simons and CJ McCollum combined for 53 points in the Portland Trail Blazers' win over the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Chicago Bulls.