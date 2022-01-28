Trash talk, tantrums and destiny - meet the basketball brothers facing off for glory

BBL Cup final Venue: Utilita Arena, Birmingham Date: Sunday, 30 January Start: 15:30 GMT

Leicester Riders aim to make big-occasion experience count when they face Manchester Giants in the BBL Cup final at Birmingham on Sunday.

Rob Paternostro's side are looking to win the trophy for the first time since back-to-back wins in 2013 and 2014.

And they face a Giants side playing in their first final since the current franchise was formed 11 years ago.

"The key thing about this group is strength in depth," Riders' Patrick Whelan told BBC Radio Leicester.

"Every player gives you something different and it makes your own job easier when there's so many great players on the court, and I think that's part of the reason we're 10-0 (in the Championship), anyone can give you 20 (points) on any given night."

Whelan will be on opposite sides to his brother Jordan for the first time in the final.

Riders were second in their group and then beat Cheshire Phoenix and London Lions in the knockout rounds

It is Leicester's fourth final, and first since 2016, which they reached with a 178-170 aggregate win over London Lions in the semis, while the Giants came back from a 10-point first-leg deficit to overcome Glasgow Rocks 184-181 on aggregate.

"Because of the success we've had so far this season, this group believes in each other," coach Paternostro said.

"There's times in these finals when adversity hits a little bit, when things don't go so well. We're a team that has dealt with a lot this season to be in the position that we're in, and hopefully we'll take that forward on Sunday."

It is their first meeting with the Giants this season and Paternostro added: "I think (head coach) Lloyd Gardner has done a really good job mixing and matching with the roster. On their day, I feel they're as tough to guard as anybody in the league.

"Offensively we've got a challenge to defend (against) them. They can do a lot of different things at that end of the floor that we're going to have to be ready for."

A Manchester Giants team last appeared in the final in 2000 but the club folded the following season - and the current version are looking to cause an upset.

"We're positive. The guys are excited and ready to get out there," head coach Gardner told BBC Radio Manchester.

"It's a privilege to have got this far. I don't think that is our end goal - just to make the final - but to have reached a final for the first time in 21 years, it's our job to enjoy that moment.

"But you enjoy the moment more if you win, so that will be the incentive. We'll enjoy it and try to make it sweeter with a win.

"We'll be the underdogs and they'll be the favourites. I don't think there's anything wrong with saying that. We're looking forward to it, respecting how good Leicester are but also not fearing them."

Dan Clark will captain Manchester on Sunday - his father Mark will coach London Lions in the women's final in Birmingham

Giants pulled off a major coup last year when they signed Dan Clark, Great Britain's skipper and all-time leading points scorer.

Clark, who will captain the team on Sunday, has previously played for eight teams in Spain, Europe's biggest league.

"My career has taken to me to leagues in Europe where basketball is maybe a bit bigger," he said.

"But I'm loving being back in the UK and playing in front of British crowds.

"We've got a crowd of over 10,000 going and that shows how popular basketball is in this country, We've got to make the most of the occasion."