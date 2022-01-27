Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Devin Booker is the first guard in Phoenix Suns history to record 40 points and 12 rebounds in a game

Devin Booker set a franchise record with the 16th 40-point game of his career to help the Phoenix Suns beat the Utah Jazz 105-97.

Booker scored 43 points for the Western Conference leaders to extend their wining streak to eight games.

"It's a good feeling now, but it came with a learning curve," Booker said.

In the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers moved up to third after beating champions the Milwaukee Bucks 115-99.

Kevin Love scored 25 points as the Cavs won for the eighth time in nine games.

"It was huge. We beat a very, very good team tonight," said Love.

"And if we stay true to our principles and true to who we are as a team, I think the sky's the limit for us."

Miami Heat held on to top spot in the east with a 110-96 victory over the New York Knicks. Duncan Robinson top-scored with 25 points and Jimmy Butler added 22 as the Heat led from start to finish.

Chicago Bulls stayed a half-game behind the Heat in second after beating the Toronto Raptors 111-105. DeMar DeRozan racked up 29 points, seven rebounds and seven assists against his former side as the Bulls won back-to-back games.

Charlotte Hornets set a franchise record for the most points scored in a game and produced the highest points total in the NBA this season after beating the Indiana Pacers 158-126. Kelly Oubre made 10 three-pointers on his way to a career-high 39 points.

A day after clawing back a 35-point deficit in their sensational victory over the Washington Wizards, the Los Angeles Clippers secured another comeback win, this time against the Orlando Magic.

The Clippers fought back from 14 points down and out-scored Orlando 35-24 in the fourth quarter on their way to a 111-102 win.

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic scored 26 points and 10 rebounds to help the Denver Nuggets to a 124-118 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, who were without James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Elsewhere, Ja Morant equalled his season-high 41 points to help lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 118-110 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Onyeka Okongwu and Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 18 points each as Atlanta Hawks beat Sacramento Kings 121-104, while Dallas Mavericks led from start to finish in a comfortable 132-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.