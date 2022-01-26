Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Kennard reacts after hitting the game-tying three pointer and securing a free throw to win it.

The Los Angeles Clippers fought back from 35 points down to complete one of the biggest comebacks in NBA history and snatch a sensational 116-115 win over the Washington Wizards.

The Wizards led 115-109 with less than 10 seconds left, before Luke Kennard drained a huge 32-foot three-pointer.

Kennard landed another three pointer inside the final two seconds, drawing a foul in the process, to tie the game.

The 25-year-old made the free throw to spark celebrations among the visitors.

The Clippers had trailed 66-31 at one point in the first half and seemed destined for defeat.

Their comeback is one point short of the NBA record set by the Utah Jazz in 1996, when they overcame a 36-point deficit to beat the Denver Nuggets.

"We kept chipping, chipping away," Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. "When we got to within 10, I was like, 'OK, we've got a real shot, we've got a real opportunity here if we can get some stops.'"

James helps Lakers to Big Apple victory

LeBron James returned with a vengeance to New York as the four-time Most Valuable Player scored 33 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 106-96 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

James missed the Lakers' defeat by the Knicks in November after a suspension for an altercation with the Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart and said he was motivated by that absence.

"I missed my first appearance in New York because of a suspension. Hopefully, I make them proud," he said of the fans who cheered him.

Anthony Davis returned to the team's all-star line-up for the first time since injuring his knee in December, finishing with eight points in a 25-minute cameo.

"Just his presence impacts this ball club," James said of his team-mate.

"He adds another dynamic player on the floor. You can't have all the eyes on myself, Russ [Westbrook] and Melo [Carmelo Anthony]."

The Nets were without the injured Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who cannot play in New York because of health rules over unvaccinated players.

James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA points record of 38,387, with 36,404 to his name so far

James Harden hit 33 points alongside 12 rebounds and 11 assists, but could not fully compensate for the absence of his fellow superstars.

Joel Embiid scored 42 points as the Philadelphia 76ers overcame the New Orleans Pelicans 117-107. It was the sixth game this season in which he has scored 40 or more points.

The Boston Celtics ran out 128-75 winners over the Sacramento Kings, making it seven wins from their last 10 games.