Curry (right) scored 13 points for Warriors against the Utah Jazz and shot 1-for-13 on 3-pointers

The Golden State Warriors overcame the Utah Jazz 94-92 while Jayson Tatum scored 51 points as the Boston Celtics beat the Washington Wizards 116-87.

Jazz turned a 13-point deficit from the third quarter into an 86-83 lead at the end of a 20-4 scoring run.

Warriors rallied, a late Kevin Looney three-pointer putting them five points ahead, and they held on for the win.

LeBron James scored 33 points for the Los Angeles Lakers but they were beaten 113-107 by the Miami Heat.

It was a 17th consecutive game with at least 26 points for James but the Lakers still came up short against a Heat side that benefitted from Jimmy Butler's 10th triple double.

Butler finished with 20 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in his side's win.

For the Celtics, Tatum was in impressive form as he drained nine out of 14 three-pointers, having missed his previous 20 this season from beyond the arc.

He also had 10 rebounds and seven assists in the fifth 50-point game of his career.