NBA: Klay Thompson stars as Golden State Warriors beat Detroit Pistons

Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Klay Thompson and Steph Curry
Klay Thompson (left) played 22 minutes as he edges his way back to fitness

Klay Thompson had his best game since returning from a 31-month injury absence as the Golden State Warriors saw off the Detroit Pistons 102-86.

Thompson hit a game-high 21 points in just his fifth appearance since returning from anterior cruciate ligament and Achilles tendon injuries.

Andrew Wiggins scored 19 points and Steph Curry, back after a one-game absence, added 18.

Rodney McGruder scored a season-high 19 points off the bench for the Pistons.

"I had a great time tonight, wish I made a couple more shots, but I just had a great time, it was fun," said Thompson.

"I don't care if I miss 100 shots in a row, I'm never going to stop shooting the ball. I love it too much and I work too hard not to."

Elsewhere, Karl-Anthony Towns converted a go-ahead three-point play with 29 seconds left as the Minnesota Timberwolves edged out the New York Knicks 112-110.

Anthony Edwards scored 21 points and Towns added 20 for the Wolves, who won for the sixth time in eight games.

Alec Burks missed a three-pointer that would have won it for the Knicks with just one second remaining.

