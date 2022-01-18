Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Klay Thompson (left) played 22 minutes as he edges his way back to fitness

Klay Thompson had his best game since returning from a 31-month injury absence as the Golden State Warriors saw off the Detroit Pistons 102-86.

Thompson hit a game-high 21 points in just his fifth appearance since returning from anterior cruciate ligament and Achilles tendon injuries.

Andrew Wiggins scored 19 points and Steph Curry, back after a one-game absence, added 18.

Rodney McGruder scored a season-high 19 points off the bench for the Pistons.

"I had a great time tonight, wish I made a couple more shots, but I just had a great time, it was fun," said Thompson.

"I don't care if I miss 100 shots in a row, I'm never going to stop shooting the ball. I love it too much and I work too hard not to."

Elsewhere, Karl-Anthony Towns converted a go-ahead three-point play with 29 seconds left as the Minnesota Timberwolves edged out the New York Knicks 112-110.

Anthony Edwards scored 21 points and Towns added 20 for the Wolves, who won for the sixth time in eight games.

Alec Burks missed a three-pointer that would have won it for the Knicks with just one second remaining.