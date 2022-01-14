Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Khris Middleton scored 23 points, including five three-pointers for the Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo hit his third triple-double of the season as the Milwaukee Bucks secured a 118-99 win over the Golden State Warriors.

The 27-year-old notched 30 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to help the champions end a two-game losing streak and secure their second win in six.

Khris Middleton hit five three-pointers in a 23-point haul while Bobby Portis scored 20 points.

The victory helps the Bucks keep pace with the Eastern Conference leaders.

Mike Budenholzer's side lie fourth in the standings, behind the Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets.

Stephen Curry made 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Warriors, with Andrew Wiggins top-scoring for the visitors with 16 points.

"We know we're the defending champs, everybody's going to come hard at us," Antetokounmpo said.

"But at the end of the day, it's about us."

Elsewhere, the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away late to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-108 and extend their winning streak to 11 games.

The Grizzlies trailed by seven points at half-time but battled back to lead 90-84 going into the final quarter, with Ja Morant contributing 16 points with nine assists and eight rebounds in an another impressive display.

Anthony Edwards led Minnesota's charge with 30 points while D'Angelo Russell scored 29.

Having outclassed the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, the short-handed Brooklyn Nets fell to a disappointing 130-109 home defeat by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to help the Thunder end a five-game losing run.

The Nets were without two of their 'Big Three' as Kevin Durant was rested while the unvaccinated Kyrie Irving remains ineligible for home games because of New York's vaccine mandate.

James Harden starred again with 26 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Nets, who fell to a sixth defeat in nine games.

Thursday's NBA results

Denver Nuggets 140-108 Portland Trail Blazers

Brooklyn Nets 109-130 Oklahoma City Thunder

New Orleans Pelicans 113-89 Los Angeles Clippers

Memphis Grizzlies 116-108 Minnesota Timberwolves

Memphis Bucks 118-99 Golden State Warriors