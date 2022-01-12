Last updated on .From the section Basketball

British Basketball League side Glasgow Rocks play their home matches at the city's Emirates Arena

It is "ludicrous" to allow outdoor events to return to full capacity from Monday but retain Covid restrictions on indoor sports, says Glasgow Rocks owner Duncan Smillie.

Outdoor attendances had been capped at 500 since 26 December.

With the virus far more transmissible indoors, sports such as basketball and ice hockey have been restricted to 200 seated fans, but that limit is likely to end on 24 January.

"I'm far from happy," said Smillie.

"The restrictions made no sense to me and that's been proven.

"We play at the Emirates Arena which is literally 500m across the road from Celtic Park. To say that 60,000 people can go into Celtic Park on Monday but across the road we can't put 1500 people inside our arena is ludicrous.

"Everybody knows how people travel to football - they go in supporters buses, trains. It makes no sense, there's no logic to it."

While sport is to receive £5m of emergency funding from the Scottish government, Smillie says an extension to the restrictions beyond 24 January could have grave consequences for his club.

"We're losing in excess of £10k per game every time we can't put a big crowd in there," he told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland.

"We're paddling really fast just to stay afloat. If we're not back on the 24th then we're in real trouble."