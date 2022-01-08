Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Zach LaVine was Chicago Bulls' top scorer in the Washington win

Chicago Bulls won an impressive ninth game in a row as Zach LaVine scored 27 points in a 130-122 win against Washington Wizards.

Numerous players from both sides made it into double figures, but the Bulls' dominance from the three-point line helped the table-toppers to victory.

With San Antonio Spurs depleted because of Covid-19, Joel Embiid shone in Philadelphia 76ers' 119-100 win.

Embiid had 31 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the hosts.

It is the sixth game in a row Embiid has scored at least 30 points and is Philadelphia's sixth consecutive win, while San Antonio have lost five of their last six.

Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to four as LeBron James scored 32 points and made nine assists in a 134-118 win against Atlanta Hawks.

Lakers have turned things around after a five-game losing streak following the loss of Anthony Davis to a knee injury.

Fred VanVleet claimed the first triple-double of his career with 37 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in Toronto Raptors' 122-108 win against Utah Jazz.

It brought to an end Utah's 10-game winning streak on the road, with the Jazz missing eight players due to injury and Covid-19.

Milwaukee Bucks had little problem sweeping aside Brooklyn Nets in a 121-109 win thanks to the returning Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Despite the absence of coach Jason Kidd because of Covid-19 protocols, Dallas Mavericks cruised to a 130-106 away win against Houston Rockets.

Minnesota Timberwolves beat Oklahoma City Thunder 135-105, while Nikola Jokic had 33 points and 10 rebounds in Denver Nuggets' 121-111 win against Sacramento Kings.

In Portland, Cleveland Cavaliers inflicted yet another defeat on the Trail Blazers, winning 114-101.