Last updated on .From the section Basketball

In December, Curry broke the the NBA record for career three-pointers

Stephen Curry broke his own NBA record for consecutive three-pointers as he led the Golden State Warriors to a 123-116 win over the Utah Jazz.

Curry scored a three-pointer for the 158th successive game, breaking his previous record of 157 which had stood since November 2016.

He made 28 points as his side overcame an eight-point deficit to win, having earlier thrown away a 16-point lead.

Rudy Gobert top-scored for the Jazz with 20 points and 19 rebounds.

Elsewhere, DeMar DeRozan scored a game-winning buzzer-beater for the second successive night - making him the first player in NBA history to do so - as his Chicago Bulls edged out the Washington Wizards 120-119.

After receiving the ball with 3.3 seconds left on the clock, DeRozan landed his three-point effort to cap his 28 points - one of four Bulls to reach 20 points with Zach LaVine leading on 35.

Giannis Antetokounmpo made his second triple-double of the season as the Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to six games with a 136-113 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The five-time All-Star finished with 35 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists, while James Harden notched his third triple-double in four games in the Brooklyn Nets' 120-116 defeat by the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Denver Nuggets cruised to a 124-111 win over the Houston Rockets, but the Detroit Pistons needed overtime to beat the San Antonio Spurs - a Saddiq Bey three-pointer with 1.9 seconds remaining sealing a 117-116 win to end the Pistons' four-game losing run.