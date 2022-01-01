NBA: Stephen Curry breaks own three-pointer record in Golden State Warriors win

Stephen Curry points upwards during the Golden State Warriors win over the Utah Jazz
In December, Curry broke the the NBA record for career three-pointers

Stephen Curry broke his own NBA record for consecutive three-pointers as he led the Golden State Warriors to a 123-116 win over the Utah Jazz.

Curry scored a three-pointer for the 158th successive game, breaking his previous record of 157 which had stood since November 2016.

He made 28 points as his side overcame an eight-point deficit to win, having earlier thrown away a 16-point lead.

Rudy Gobert top-scored for the Jazz with 20 points and 19 rebounds.

Elsewhere, DeMar DeRozan scored a game-winning buzzer-beater for the second successive night - making him the first player in NBA history to do so - as his Chicago Bulls edged out the Washington Wizards 120-119.

After receiving the ball with 3.3 seconds left on the clock, DeRozan landed his three-point effort to cap his 28 points - one of four Bulls to reach 20 points with Zach LaVine leading on 35.

Giannis Antetokounmpo made his second triple-double of the season as the Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to six games with a 136-113 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The five-time All-Star finished with 35 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists, while James Harden notched his third triple-double in four games in the Brooklyn Nets' 120-116 defeat by the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Denver Nuggets cruised to a 124-111 win over the Houston Rockets, but the Detroit Pistons needed overtime to beat the San Antonio Spurs - a Saddiq Bey three-pointer with 1.9 seconds remaining sealing a 117-116 win to end the Pistons' four-game losing run.

