DeMar DeRozan makes the winning three-pointer for the Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan scored a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give the Chicago Bulls a 108-106 win at the Indiana Pacers.

DeRozan top-scored for the Bulls with 28 points, while Coby White added 24 and Nikola Vucevic made his fourth straight double-double in a game in which the lead changed hands 12 times.

Victory extended the Eastern Conference leaders' winning run to six games.

The Pacers, who had six players missing through Covid-19 protocols, have now lost three in a row.

LeBron James scored 43 points and added 14 rebounds the day after his 37th birthday to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 139-106 demolition of the Portland Trail Blazers.

James reached double figures in points with less than six minutes played, and recorded a double-double inside the first half.

Team-mate Russell Westbrook posted a triple-double - 15 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists - while Ben McLemore led the Trail Blazers with 28 points off the bench.

The Boston Celtics beat the Phoenix Suns 123-108, while Trae Young made 35 points and 11 assists as the Atlanta Hawks overcame a 16-point deficit to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-118.

Six Miami Heat players reached double figures as they held off the Houston Rockets 120-110 for a fifth consecutive win, and the Memphis Grizzlies made it four in a row with a 118-105 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Donovan Mitchell returned from a two-game absence through injury to score a season-high 39 points as the Utah Jazz beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-108.

The Dallas Mavericks beat the Sacramento Kings 112-96, the Toronto Raptors overcame the LA Clippers 116-108 and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the New York Knicks 95-80.