LeBron James said Ja Morant (centre) was "spectacular" for Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant scored 41 points as the Memphis Grizzlies came from behind to beat the Los Angeles Lakers and record a third straight win.

Morant made a career-high six three-pointers in a 104-99 victory.

LeBron James scored 37 points for the Lakers, while Russell Westbrook added a triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

But the Grizzlies - inspired by 22-year-old Morant - fought back from a 14-point deficit in the third-quarter.

Lakers coach David Fizdale, standing in for head coach Frank Vogel at the FedExForum in Memphis, described Morant, who scored 40 points against the Lakers in October, as a "true superstar".

It was a sixth defeat in seven games for the Lakers after they ended a five-game losing run against Houston Rockets last time out.

Elsewhere, the Phoenix Suns beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-97 to move level with the Golden State Warriors at the top of the Western Conference.

Devin Booker scored 38 points as the Suns matched the Warriors' record of 27-7, becoming the seventh-youngest player to reach 10,000 career points.

The Chicago Bulls earned a 131-117 victory against an Atlanta Hawks team missing 15 players because of Covid-19 and injuries.

Zach LaVine scored 25 points for the Bulls, who extended their winning streak to five matches.

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Boston Celtics 91-82 as Eric Bledsoe scored 10 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter to seal victory.

Chimezie Metu's buzzer-beating three-pointer gave the Sacramento Kings a thrilling 95-94 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, while Alec Burks scored 34 points to help the New York Knicks to a 94-85 victory over the depleted Detroit Pistons.

The Miami Heat's game against the San Antonio Spurs was postponed because Miami could not field the eight players required because of Covid and injuries.