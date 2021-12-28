Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Ja Morant scored with half a second remaining as the Memphis Grizzlies held off the Phoenix Suns to win 114-113.

Morant had 33 points in total, with his final score the most crucial as Phoenix fought back in the final quarter.

Desmond Bane scored a career-high 32 points for the visitors, whose lead reached 18 in the third quarter.

Devin Booker put the Suns 113-112 up with 5.1 seconds left and Mikal Bridges had the chance to seal victory at the buzzer but missed his shot.

In Los Angeles, James Harden equalled his season's best of 39 points and added a season-high 15 assists in the Brooklyn Nets' 124-108 win against the Clippers.

The Nets were without Kevin Durant because of Covid-19 protocols but won for the sixth time in seven games.

Charlotte Hornets earned a comfortable 123-99 win against the Houston Rockets, while the Chicago Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-118 for their fourth straight win.

Jaylen Nowell's career-high 29 points off the bench helped the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 108-103 victory against the Boston Celtics.

Elsewhere, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 132-117 and the Utah Jazz claimed a fourth straight win as they defeated the San Antonio Spurs 110-104.